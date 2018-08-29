× Police: Serious crash hospitalizes four Bartholomew County high school students

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Four Hauser High School students have been hospitalized following a serious crash in rural Bartholomew County.

At around noon Wednesday, authorities responded to the area of SR9 and 600 N near Hauser High School on the report of an accident with entrapment.

A car, with four Hauser High School students inside, and a truck pulling a trailer were reportedly involved in the accident. Three students from the car had to be extricated from the vehicle.

One was lifelined to Methodist and three were sent to Columbus Regional Hospital. Their conditions are not known at this point.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with these students, Hauser High School and all of Hope” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers.

The driver of the truck, identified as Jonathan Tappe, 26, Taylorsville, was not injured. The road remained closed for about 3 hours while first responders were on the scene.

