Refreshing air briefly returns

This is the first month since April that we've seen, both, above average rainfall and and a monthly total over 4"!

A few showers passed through this morning and rain chances will stay minimal through the evening, as a cold front passes. A few thunderstorms will develop to our far southeastern counties.

Behind the front, drier air returns. Humidity drops sharply overnight. Very refreshing air will be here by early Thursday morning.

Tomorrow will be a fantastic day to enjoy one of the last Indians home games of the regular season. Head to Victory Field and cheer on the tribe again Toledo with first pitch at 7:05 PM.

Our relief from the heat doesn't last long. We're setup for another round of 90's. It arrives just in time for the holiday weekend.

Feels Like temperatures won't be quite as stifling this weekend. However, plan on heat indices in the mid to upper 90's. This will likely be the warmest Labor Day we've had in 7 years.

We're setup for the 7th heat wave of the year, so far. The heat is accompanied by mainly dry weather. Rain chances over the next 7 days are limited. However, a few isolated storms can't be ruled out Friday and Saturday.