Sarah Fisher turns first laps at dirt track, talks honoring Bryan Clauson

SPEEDWAY, Ind. - Next week, Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be filled with events leading up to the Brickyard 400. One of those events is the inaugural Driven2SaveLives BC39 race in honor of the late Bryan Clauson.

The quarter mile dirt oval that sits inside of turn 3 will have more than 100 cars turning laps on it next weekend to kickoff 5 consecutive days of racing at IMS.

Former IndyCar driver and Indy 500 veteran Sarah Fisher turned the first laps at the dirt track on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's just awesome. I think everybody wants to drive at IMS," Fisher said after demonstrating laps to the media. "That is motivation for every race car driver in the world, so to drive here on the dirt track in a midget, that's just another thing to be excited about."

And it will not only be a thrill but it will also be a bit emotional. Sarah Fisher Racing gave Bryan Clauson his first shot at the Indy 500, in 2012 as a rookie.

"Bryan is just so happy right now," Fisher said about her former driver. "This is just really special and hopefully we can do it again someday."

And as they continue to find ways to honor Clauson's legacy, the race this weekend will be a bit therapeutic for everyone involved.

"It's healing and it's honoring and it's important to our family for sure," Fisher said. "And I can only imagine how important it is to others."

Fisher has three entries next week in the BC39. The race will take place September 5th and 6th.