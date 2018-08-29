Serve fast, easy foil grill packets at your Labor Day cookout
Consider swapping out the hotdogs and hamburgers at your Labor Day cookout with fast and easy foil packets. It’s a great way to use up all the miscellaneous summer vegetables popping out of your garden, the prep time is super quick (think entire meal of veggies + protein in one step), and you don’t have to worry about cleaning up pots, pans, etc.
Teriyaki Shrimp Grill Foil Packets
Ingredients
- 1 pound shrimp
- 1 cup broccoli florets, cut into smaller pieces
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 red onion, diced
- 1 zucchini, chopped
- 1/2 cup sugar snap peas
- 1/2 cup pineapple, chopped
- 1/2 cup baby corns
- 1 cup teriyaki sauce
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon grated ginger
Directions
- Preheat grill to 425 degrees Fahrenheit
- Cut 4 sheets of 12-inch aluminum foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray
- Evenly distribute shrimp, peppers, red onion, zucchini, sugar snap peas, and pineapple into the center of each piece of foil
- Combine teriyaki sauce, garlic, and ginger and pour an equal amount of the sauce over the foil packet ingredients
- Seal foil packets by folding up the sides over the ingredients and sealing edges, allowing some room for heat circulation
- Cook on the grill for 12 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit or until shrimp are no longer pink and veggies are cooked
- Garnish with green onion and sesame seeds
Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Foil Packets
Yield: Makes about 4 foil packets
Ingredients
- 4 ears of corn on the cob, shucked and cut into thirds
- 1 pound red potatoes, cut into fourths
- 1 pound uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 pound Andouille sausage, cut into 1-inch chunks (turkey sausage works well too)
- 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter
- 3 Tablespoons Cajun / creole seasoning (I use Tony Chacheres Creole Seasoning)
- Parsley for garnish, if desired
- 4 teaspoons minced garlic
Directions
- Preheat grill to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- Cut 4 sheets of 12-inch aluminum foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray
- Evenly distribute corn, potatoes, shrimp and sausage into the center of each foil packet
- Sprinkle 2 teaspoons creole seasoning evenly over ingredients in each foil packet and add 1 Tablespoon of butter and 1 teaspoon of minced garlic to each center
- Seal foil packets by folding up the sides over the ingredients and sealing edges, allowing some room for heat circulation
- Place foil packets on the grill and cook for about 12 to 15 minutes or until shrimp are no longer pink and veggies are cooked
- Garnish with parsley and serve immediately