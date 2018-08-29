× Serve fast, easy foil grill packets at your Labor Day cookout

Consider swapping out the hotdogs and hamburgers at your Labor Day cookout with fast and easy foil packets. It’s a great way to use up all the miscellaneous summer vegetables popping out of your garden, the prep time is super quick (think entire meal of veggies + protein in one step), and you don’t have to worry about cleaning up pots, pans, etc.

Teriyaki Shrimp Grill Foil Packets

Ingredients

1 pound shrimp

1 cup broccoli florets, cut into smaller pieces

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red onion, diced

1 zucchini, chopped

1/2 cup sugar snap peas

1/2 cup pineapple, chopped

1/2 cup baby corns

1 cup teriyaki sauce

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon grated ginger

Directions

Preheat grill to 425 degrees Fahrenheit Cut 4 sheets of 12-inch aluminum foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray Evenly distribute shrimp, peppers, red onion, zucchini, sugar snap peas, and pineapple into the center of each piece of foil Combine teriyaki sauce, garlic, and ginger and pour an equal amount of the sauce over the foil packet ingredients Seal foil packets by folding up the sides over the ingredients and sealing edges, allowing some room for heat circulation Cook on the grill for 12 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit or until shrimp are no longer pink and veggies are cooked Garnish with green onion and sesame seeds

Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Foil Packets

Yield: Makes about 4 foil packets

Ingredients

4 ears of corn on the cob, shucked and cut into thirds

1 pound red potatoes, cut into fourths

1 pound uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pound Andouille sausage, cut into 1-inch chunks (turkey sausage works well too)

4 Tablespoons Challenge butter

3 Tablespoons Cajun / creole seasoning (I use Tony Chacheres Creole Seasoning)

Parsley for garnish, if desired

4 teaspoons minced garlic

Directions