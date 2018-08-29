Tracking scattered storms today; becoming comfortable on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and thunderstorms are moving into the Lafayette area this Wednesday morning. Most of the activity will remain north of Indianapolis during the first half of the day, but the coverage will increase for the afternoon as a cold front travels over the state.

A couple thunderstorms may become strong with gusty winds being the primary threat. Heavy downpours will also be within the thunderstorms.

The rain chances will begin to wind down late in the evening with decreasing cloud cover overnight. Lows will fall into the lower 60s, which will create a refreshing start to Thursday!

Thursday is going to be the pick of the week! We are going to see plenty of sunshine throughout the day and more comfortable temperatures for the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 80s.

We will have several dry hours on Friday before another wave of rainfall arrives late in the day. Most of the rain will remain southwest of Indianapolis Friday evening.