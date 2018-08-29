× UPDATE: 2 robbery suspects in custody after 5-hour long SWAT standoff in Noblesville, police say

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Two men are in custody after an armed robbery and several-hours long standoff in Noblesville, police say.

Police responded to a robbery report at a home in the 200 block of Fox Circle in Noblesville around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies tell us the incident began as a sale of electronic gaming equipment, but it deteriorated into a robbery. The residents escaped from the home, but the robbery suspects barricaded themselves inside the house.

Officers from multiple agencies including Indiana State Police were called to the scene, and for more than five hours, they used a megaphone to communicate with the suspects inside the home.

Around 6:30 a.m. neighbors along Fox Circle heard two loud flash bangs go off, and there was a lot of police activity.

At that time both of the suspects were taken into custody. They are currently being interviewed by detectives.