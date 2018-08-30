× Amber Alert issued for 3 Michigan children taken by dad after he assaulted their mom, police say

STURGIS, Mich. – An Amber Alert was issued for three children who police say were taken by their father right after he assaulted their mother.

Police say 37-year-old Fernando Mendoza Cruz assaulted the children’s around 10 p.m. last night. She fled to a gas station near Pioneer Street in Sturgis, Michigan to call 911.

While she was trying to get help, Cruz took her three children: 2-year-old Aldo Cruz, 4-year-old Matteo Nieves, and 5-year-old Chelsey Lopez.

Police say Cruz is armed with a handgun, and he threatened to harm himself and the children.

He was last seen driving a maroon 2009 Chevy Traverse with Michigan license plate number DWH9204.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call police immediately.

Sturgis, Michigan is just three miles from the Indiana border.