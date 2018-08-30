Changes are coming quickly; tracking more heat and rain chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The month of August is almost over after giving us a bit of whip lash. We had two rounds of heat waves with a total of 6 - 90° days for the month. Overall, the month is coming in as above average for temperatures. However, don't forget the several REALLY nice days we had sprinkled in there.

The refreshing air today will exit as quickly as it arrived. Dew point temperatures will be back near 70° by Friday afternoon.

We have plenty of dry time tomorrow but we are tracking widely scattered rain chances along a frontal boundary by the afternoon. Rain chances are best in areas south of I-70. However, we can't rule out a few showers pushing their way farther north.

The rain doesn't last long and we dry out again during the evening hours.

The burners are back on for the holiday weekend. Another hot dome brings us what could be the 7th heat wave of the year.

That means heat indices will be back near 100°!

We'll have plenty of dry time this week. Rain chances are limited as we go into the start of the weekend.