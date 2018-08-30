Colts count down to the regular season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The final countdown is on. With just 10 days left until the start of the Colts regular season, there is a lot of fun ahead for fans. From Touchdown Town to the Kickoff Concert, a team representative and Blue stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to talk about how fans can show their Colts pride before kickoff.