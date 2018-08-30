× Fishers senior HL Lewis scores Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game honors for week two

Fishers running back HL Lewis was awarded the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Week honors for week two of the high school football season. The senior’s 69-yard rushing touchdown in the Tigers’ 31-14 victory over Pike.

"Once my line got the push they needed, I saw the green all the way to the endzone and just made it happen," Lewis told Fox59's Larra Overton.

When Lewis' nomination was announced on Twitter, Lewis said the nomination should be given to his offensive line. When he was awarded the Play of the Week honor, he shared the nod with his linemen, saying, "They did all the work. I just saw the holes, saw the field and just ran."

Should give the nomination to My O-Line 😪 but make sure everyone goes and votes! https://t.co/ZjrQbEjbMe — HL Lewis II (@HLewis_2) August 25, 2018

Here's another look at the play that earned Lewis the week two honor.