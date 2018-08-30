Free services available as part of Free Dentistry Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - People in the Greenwood community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Honey Grove Family Dentistry.

Dr. Christina Popoviciu and her team will be improving the oral health of the community as part of Free Dentistry Day. It’s a day dedicated to providing dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans are living without it.

“We love teeth, but more important we love helping people. It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of a person,” said Popoviciu.

The free dental day is Saturday, Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary as it is first come, first served.

“Oh my gosh, people are so excited to come and do this. Dentistry can be expensive, so having the opportunity to have something done is great and people have wanted to do it,” said Holly Griffin, a dental assistant at Honey Grove Family Dentistry.

When patients arrive, they can get several services. There are cleanings and x-rays to determine what their needs are. Filling and extraction services are also available.

“We definitely want to help as many people as we can. In past years we've been able to help around 40 to 50 patients in one day and that saved people about 40 thousand dollars,” said Ben Linder, the practice manager for the office.

Popovicinu or “Dr. Christina” as patients call her, is spearheading the effort they've done for three years.

“We've done it each year, once a year as a way to give back to the community. Our goal is to help those who are less fortunate or who don’t have the resources to have regular dental care,” she said.

The services are at the Honey Grove office, at 1711 South State Road 135, Suite B in Greenwood, but they are getting help from other dentists coming to this office.

“Absolutely, we are getting some great help. We have Dr. Potter from Greenwood Oral Surgery coming. We have Dr. Hunt from Southern Indiana Smiles in Bloomington and then we have Dr. Josh Stevens who actually just opened up a practice in Franklin,” said Linder.

For more information, you can log onto the Free Dental Day website or call 317-882-8000.