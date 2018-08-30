× Indy non-profit needs your help raising funds for new campaign

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—It’s a new campaign that aims at bringing more Hoosiers together on Indy’s near southside.

“Art and food bring people together, and help them find common ground. We need spaces like that across the city,” explained Big Car Collaborative Director of Programming and Exhibition Shauta Marsh.

That’s why officials at the non-profit Big Car Collaborative are working on raising funds to expand and upgrade their facility called the Tube Factory.

Once complete, the space would have a chicken chapel, where weddings can be held, a new public kitchen for community dinners and events, and more programs with a focus on food and nutrition.

“You can have chickens in your own back yard, you can have eggs every day that are fresh. Then you can come in here and bake something using the eggs and ingredients from the garden,” explained Big Car Collaborative CEO Jim Walker.

But the non-profit needs to raise $50,000 dollars by October 19th in order for them to move forward with the project.

Their current kitchen isn’t in compliance and others upgrades are necessary to move forward.

“What we’re going to do with this grant, is work out the transition, to make this a full-time kitchen, for food prep where there’s a hood, oven, proper refrigeration, and make this a great place to get food together for our neighbors.,” Walker said.

If the non-profit raises the money by that deadline, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will match it.