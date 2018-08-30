Join FOX59 for the 2018 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

FOX59 is partnering with The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. This noncompetitive walk brings people together to make a difference for those whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

The money raised goes to innovative research, provides free information and support, and helps people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s most treatable.

From the opening ceremony to the post-walk entertainment at Victory Field, Making Strides is a celebration of survivors and opportunity to remember loved ones lost. It’s a day that shouldn’t be missed and won’t be forgotten.

Where:

Victory Field

501 W. Maryland St., Indianapolis IN 46225

When:

Saturday, Oct. 20

Registration: 7:30 a.m.

Walk begins 9 a.m.

How to Join FOX59 Team: