× Man arrested after dumping bag of flour onto 68-year-old woman at Beech Grove Walmart

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A man has been arrested after he brazenly poured a bag of flour onto a 68-year-old woman at the Beech Grove Walmart on Wednesday.

The incident was captured on video by the suspect, Phillip Weaver, who then posted it online with the caption “Pouring flower on lady’s head.” The video has since been taken down.

According to a police report, it happened at about 10:21 a.m. at the store in the 4600 block of S. Emerson Ave.

The report says an IMPD officer working off-duty at the store responded, but the suspect was no longer at the scene.

Beech Grove police announced Thursday that 22-year-old Weaver had been taken into custody and is facing preliminary charges of battery, theft, theft of a firearm and criminal mischief.

The investigation remains ongoing and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.