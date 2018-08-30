Mold spores found in Greencastle school; students to continue going to class at alternate locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – Until the all clear is given, students at Tzounakis Intermediate School in Greencastle will continue going to class at other locations after mold spore testing results were released to parents.

Thursday night, the Greencastle superintendent sent an email updating them. They were notified of the emergency closing of the school Monday night due to possible air quality issues.

The email states one outside and eight indoors air tests were completed. Three rooms tested above outside mold spore counts. Three swab tests were also conducted for surface mold, which came back with no concern.

The superintendent states in the email all classroom carpet was removed and disposed of and all unit vents have been scrubbed with mold disinfectant. Cleaning with mold disinfectant will continue, and then all rooms will be chemically treated with a mold disinfectant. Next week, the district expects to test all classrooms and have results by Wednesday or Thursday.

The superintendent also reached out to the Board of Health to verify the process and results. A representative is expected onsite in the coming days.