Ohio and Indiana State Police pursue suspect who crashes on I-74

SUNMAN, Ind. –Both Ohio and Indiana State police are still investigating a situation that started out in Ohio but ended in Indiana along I-74 near Sunman, Ind. where the suspect of a police chase crashed his vehicle.

It is unclear what started the pursuit, which occurred just after 8:30 a.m. in Ohio. The chase took a direction into Indiana where Ohio State troopers were joined by ISP troopers.

The driver may have lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in the car overturning at the 156 mile marker.

The driver was taken into custody at the crash site. It was not known if he sustained any injuries or what charges he might be facing as the investigation continues.