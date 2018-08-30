× Pick of the week before heat returns this weekend!

Off to dry start, along with slightly cooler temperatures out-the-door this Thursday! You should expect a nice blend of clouds and sunshine to begin our morning, while a northeast wind flow (5-10 mph) will steadily drive in lower dew points, creating less humid air. Afternoon highs today will range between 78° to 82° across the central part of the state, marking our “pick of the week!” Indians play tonight here at Victory Field and the Colts on the road in Cincinnati, both locations look great for outdoor fun, while rooting on our home teams…

Rain totals yesterday were low across central Indiana with Indianapolis only receiving 0.02 inches. Totals are trending more than an inch above normal for the month of August. This will be the first month since April where the precipitation total has exceeded the monthly average!

The Indianapolis Airport is the only weather station across the area with a rainfall deficit since June 1. Indy has had 11.27″ since the first of June with the highest total in Shelbyville at 14.78″.

Temperatures will begin to warm back up on Friday and through the upcoming weekend! Everyday a little warmer through the holiday weekend, as summer’s heat holds on with a limited storm chance each day, driven by daytime heating! 90’s return by Sunday and should hold through most next week…