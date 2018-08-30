× Police arrest 3 people in concession stand break-ins at Brooklyn Little League

ANDERSON, Ind. – Anderson police arrested three people accused of stealing from the concession stand at the Brooklyn Little League.

According to the police department, all three were taken into custody Wednesday on burglary and theft charges. They were booked into the Madison County Detention Center.

Arrested were:

Rodney A Taylor II, 24, of Anderson, burglary and theft where value of property is between $750.00 & $50,000, level 6 felony

Tony M Adkins, 30, of Anderson, burglary level 5 felony and theft where value of property is between $750.00 & $50,000, level 6 felony

Lindsey M. Perry, 36, of Anderson, burglary level 5 felony and theft

Police believe the three were stole more than $3,000 in goods from the little league at least twice between Aug. 18 and Aug. 21. The stolen items included food, boxes of candy, Gatorade and about 100 baseball hats meant for teams and their families.

After the Aug. 21 thefts, league officials told FOX59 they believed someone pried open the back window, unlocked it and then gained entry. In the Aug. 18 case, thieves broke in, busted trophies and stole about $40.