× Police give ‘all clear’ after bomb threat at Fishers YMCA

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers police have given the “all clear” after a bomb threat at the city’s YMCA Thursday night.

Officers say nothing was found when they investigated the threat that came in via phone just before 7 p.m.

The facility is located at 9012 East 126th Street.

Police say the evacuation was precautionary.