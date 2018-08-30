Search warrants detail voyeurism investigation against former Greenwood city councilman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A former Greenwood city councilman is being investigated for possible voyeurism.

Brent Corey abruptly stepped down his seat on the council this month, saying he'd moved out of the city. Now search warrants by the Indiana State Police have shed new light on the investigation into Corey and his resignation.

So far the former city councilman has not been arrested or charged with a crime, but court records show the investigation began when employees at Corey’s insurance company told police they found hidden camera videos on a work computer.

Last week officers served a search warrant at Corey’s home in Greenwood, a second home in Prince's Lakes and at the Sizemore Insurance Agency.

According to search warrants, employees at Sizemore Insurance discovered a computer with “numerous images and videos that appeared to be captured of women via hidden camera that appeared to be taken while the victim was unaware.”

After serving 10 years on the greenwood city council, last week Corey submitted a two sentence resignation letter, explaining that he no longer lives in Greenwood.

Corey also sold the Sizemore Insurance Agency just a few weeks ago, although the man whose company bought Sizemore said Corey didn’t explain why he wanted to sell the business… or discuss his future plans.

“He wasn’t quite sure where or what he was going to be doing. He just wanted to be done and get out of the insurance business,” said Kevin Wheeler with Walker Hughes Group.

Investigators believe the images and videos already recovered were recorded inside bathrooms and bedrooms dating back to June 2016. The search warrant claims at least 3 women were “photographed in a state of undress without their knowledge.”

A protective order has been filed against Corey this month, although it`s not clear if that`s related to the possible criminal investigation.

Several Greenwood city leaders, including the council president and mayor, declined to comment saying the case remains an active investigation.