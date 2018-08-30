INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A popular downtown restaurant is expanding its at-home condiment options. St. Elmo Steak House is known for its signature cocktail sauce, and Sherman had to stop by to try out the new sauce they've created.
St. Elmo unveils new signature sauce
-
Taxidermy fox stolen from St. Elmo Steak House returns home safely in back of Uber
-
Foodie Spotlight: Harry & Izzy’s
-
St. Elmo Steak House server puts away his bow tie after working at the famous restaurant for 42 years
-
St. Elmo Steak House wins best appetizer at Zoobilation
-
Foodie Spotlight: Giordano’s
-
-
Foodie Spotlight: Duke’s
-
Indoor summer fun for the whole family
-
A look inside the Dairy Bar at the Indiana State Fair
-
Foodie Spotlight: Sugarfire Smoke House
-
Repairs expected to continue through Friday after sinkhole opens downtown
-
-
Foodie Spotlight: Rusty Bucket
-
Kim Galeaz shares Colts tailgate recipes
-
PHOTOS: More than 75 local restaurants wow the crowds at Zoobilation 2018