UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after Michigan children found safe, suspect in custody

STURGIS, Mich. – An Amber Alert issued Thursday morning was canceled after three missing children were found safe and the suspect was taken into custody.

The Amber Alert was initially issued early Thursday morning by Michigan State Police, and then it was extended into Indiana just before 8 a.m.

The alert was issued because the three children were believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say 37-year-old Fernando Mendoza Cruz assaulted the children’s mom around 10 p.m. last night. When she fled to a nearby gas station in Sturgis, Michigan to call 911, Cruz took the children.

Police say he was armed and threatened to harm himself and the kids.

Cruz and the children were found around 9 a.m. The children were unharmed and Cruz was taken into custody.

No other details have been released at this time.

The children’s pictures and names have been removed since they are juveniles.