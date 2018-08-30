Watch the Indianapolis Colts take on the Cincinnati Bengals in their final preseason game

Video will be available in the player above when coverage begins.

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Indianapolis Colts travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in their fourth and final preseason game of the year.

It’s the 27th time the Colts and Bengals have played in the preseason and the 18th straight year for the match-up. They’ve played each other in every preseason finale since 2003. The two teams will square off again on Sept. 9, when the Colts host Cincy for the regular season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It’s the last preseason game for players hoping to make the team’s 53-man roster to leave an impression on the coaching staff. Don’t expect the team’s top-tier players to see much time in the game–if they even play at all.

You can watch the game live on FOX59 and FOX59.com in the Indianapolis market. Those outside the Indy market will not be able to access the stream. Online coverage starts at 7 p.m.