Heating up this holiday weekend; limited storm chances in the mix!

A fantastic start this morning, under mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures. We expect to enjoy another nice, quiet sunrise around 7:12 am, as dry conditions hold. For the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds will be with us through the day, with some heavier clouds across the southern half of the state, as a weak disturbance rolls across Kentucky. Any shower/storm chance will be confined to the early evening (4:00-7:00 pm) and ONLY for our extreme southern counties. Indians tonight and high school football games look dry and mild.

Hot trend gets underway this holiday weekend and will push well into next week! Any storm chances will be limited to the late afternoon hours and should weaken with loss of heating by early evening. Another 90° stretch looks likely, as summers heat hangs on for early September…have a great and safe holiday weekend!