Indiana families remember loved ones on Overdose Awareness Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Data from the CDC shows more than 1,800 people died of an overdose in Indiana last year and a majority of those are because of opioids.

Hoosier families impacted directly by this epidemic remembered their loved ones on Friday, which is Overdose Awareness Day. It’s a global event help on August 31 every year.

There’s a powerful memorial on the corner of Michigan Road and 42nd Street on city’s north side. Overdose Lifeline set up 174 ribbons to represent the lives lost every day in our country from an overdose.

Justin Phillips is the executive director and founder of the organization. Her 20-year-old son Aaaron overdosed on heroin in October of 2013. She said he was first hooked on prescription pills until heroin took his life.

“Until he told me he was using heroin and could not stop, I did not know and I still did not know the magnitude of what that meant,” said Phillips.

She’s now dedicated her life to helping families avoid the pain and loss hers has gone through. She is also the co-chair of the Indiana chapter of Addiction Policy Forum, which works to elevate awareness around addiction to change national policy.

“This epidemic is crossing all socio-economic boundaries, classes, races and ages. Individuals are finding themselves addicted to something they had from their doctor for a legitimate reason,” she said.

Phillips also helped pass “Aaron’s Law.” It allows Hoosiers, not just first responders, to be equipped with Naloxone. It’s the life-saving drug that reverses the effects of an overdose.

From January until May of this year, there were 146 overdose deaths in Marion County.

“Those people mattered and their death is going to make change,” she said.