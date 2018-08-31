× Indiana ranked worst state for road rage, study says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As people head out-of-town for Labor Day weekend, authorities hope they will try to keep calm behind the wheel. That after Indiana came in at the top of the list for states with road rage.

Auto Insurance Center tracked fatal crashes between 2005-2015 and found Indiana had the most fatal crashes caused by road rage; nearly 13 fatalities per 100,000 Hoosiers.

So we got into the car with Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Nick Klingkammer to find out why Hoosiers get so mad?

“They feel that everybody should cater to them,” said Klingkammer.

Even Klingkammer has experienced the rage. He said drivers have flashed their headlights at him in an effort to get him to go faster when he’s in an undercover police vehicle.

One of the biggest reasons for the rage? Those slow pokes cruising in the left lane.

“A: they are not aware of the law. Or B: they don’t care.”

But he adds, Hoosiers should never try to deal with those slow drivers themselves. Let State Police handle that part.

If you suddenly find yourself in the middle of a tense situation, Klingkammer suggests just backing off.

“That may even require you to exit the interstate. Get to a safe area,” he said. “Just being the bigger person and just ignoring it and back off and let that person go. If we could get that word out and deescalate the situations before it even comes to the point where law enforcement have to get involved, road rage incidents would decline dramatically.”

You can 911 if you feel threatened on the road. Try to get a description of the car and report the aggressive behavior.