Man critically injured in shooting on Indy’s near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Indy’s near southwest side.

Police were called to a disturbance around 4:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Sheffield Avenue, and they found a man with one gunshot wound lying outside a car.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and they are questioning one person.

