Renewed heat for the Labor Day weekend; Warmest open to September in 7 years
ON THE RISE
Heat and humidity are surging Friday afternoon and migrating north from south-central Indiana, a few thunderstorms. Downpours have reached Bloomington late afternoon but the majority of the area is still rain free.
The storm threat is reaching its peak before 7 pm and then to diminish after sunset and before 12 am. Coverage will be limited to under 20%, so many of us will NOT get rain tonight.
The dew point is climbing and we are warming on south winds. Temperatures are up into the upper 80’s again Friday, marking the 7th straight day above normal.
SUMMER ENDS
Summer ends today – sort of. Meteorological summer (The Months of June, July and August) ends among the warmest 15% on record, preliminary tied for 22nd. This summer ends 2.5° per day above normal.
The heat and humidity are here for the labor day weekend and to open September. September 2018 opens 21-degrees warmer than last year and as the warmest September open in 7 years. In 2011, the high reached 99-degrees while last year only 67-degrees.
Plan for more heat, humidity and a string of 90-degree days for the opening week of September. A new upper-level high will anchor itself in the eastern U.S. limiting rain chances and keeping us hot. Storm chances have some life late next week
RAIN CHANCES ARE SLIM
Rain chances are minimal through the long holiday weekend with the greatest threat on Saturday. The coverage will only reach 20% during peak heating Saturday.
Have an enjoyable holiday weekend and a safe one too!