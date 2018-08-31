× Renewed heat for the Labor Day weekend; Warmest open to September in 7 years

ON THE RISE

Heat and humidity are surging Friday afternoon and migrating north from south-central Indiana, a few thunderstorms. Downpours have reached Bloomington late afternoon but the majority of the area is still rain free.

The storm threat is reaching its peak before 7 pm and then to diminish after sunset and before 12 am. Coverage will be limited to under 20%, so many of us will NOT get rain tonight.

The dew point is climbing and we are warming on south winds. Temperatures are up into the upper 80’s again Friday, marking the 7th straight day above normal.