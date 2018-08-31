× Safety T.J. Green cut from Colts as team reduces roster to 53

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One casualty of the Indianapolis Colts’ effort to reduce their roster to 53: safety T.J. Green.

The 2016 second-round draft pick used his Twitter account to make the announcement: “Thank you @colts nation. #next chapter.’’

According to a source, Green was waived-injured and would go on the Colts’ injured reserve list if he clears waivers. A likely outcome is for the team and Green to reach an injury settlement.

Green suffered a hamstring injury against San Francisco and coach Frank Reich described his status as “week to week.’’

Green was the 57th overall pick in the ’16 draft who never fulfilled expectations. He brought intriguing size to the position – 6-3, 211 pounds – and started 11 of 31 games.

However, the team hindered his progress last season when it attempted to move him to cornerback. The transition failed.

In his 31 appearances, Green produced 85 tackles, four quarterback hits and three defended passes.

Green’s departure leaves the Colts’ defense with just four players who pre-date the arrival of general manager Chris Ballard in January 2017: safeties Clayton Geathers and Matthias Farley, cornerback Chris Milton and lineman Hassan Ridgeway.

Linebacker Antonio Morrison was traded to the Green Bay Packers last week.

Rosters must be trimmed to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.