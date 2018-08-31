× Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: August 31

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep pigskin our cameras caught on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: WARREN CENTRAL’S DAVID BELL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warren Central's David Bell hauls in a pass, stays in bounds, and stiff-arms a defender on the way to the end zone in the Warriors' win over North Central.

NOMINEE #2: BEECH GROVE'S DONOVAN BAILEY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beech Grove's Donovan Bailey catches a pass, jukes a defender, and finds the end zone in the Hornets' win over Speedway.

The vote will be open until Wednesday.