Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: August 31

Posted 11:46 PM, August 31, 2018, by , Updated at 11:51PM, August 31, 2018

David Bell of Warren Central and Donovan Bailey of Beech Grove.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep pigskin our cameras caught on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

 

NOMINEE #1: WARREN CENTRAL’S DAVID BELL

Warren Central's David Bell hauls in a pass, stays in bounds, and stiff-arms a defender on the way to the end zone in the Warriors' win over North Central.

 

NOMINEE #2: BEECH GROVE'S DONOVAN BAILEY

Beech Grove's Donovan Bailey catches a pass, jukes a defender, and finds the end zone in the Hornets' win over Speedway.

 

The vote will be open until Wednesday.