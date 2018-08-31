× Source: Colts cut local product Deyshawn Bond

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts have cut center Deyshawn Bond according to a source.

Bond missed about two weeks of training camp at Grand Park in Westfield while in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He did not play in the team’s first two preseason games.

The Warren Central product made the Colts roster last season as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Cincinnati. He was one of only two undrafted rookies in the league to start in week one along with Giants running back Shane Smith.

He started the first four games of the season before suffering a torn quadriceps against Seattle and going on the in jured reserve list.

Bond was on the Warriors’ 2009 IHSAA class 5A state championship team.

Safety T.J. Green alluded in a tweet that he has also been cut. He was a 2016 second round pick by the Colts.

The Colts have until 4 p.m. on Saturday to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster.