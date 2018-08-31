× State Road 75 will close September 4 in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) have announced that State Road 75 will close just south of U.S. 36 on or after Tuesday, September 4 to replace a small structure at a cost of just over $400,000.

The road is scheduled to reopen on October 15. The structure is over Miller Creek and is located between West C.R. 150 South and U.S. 36.

The official detour follows U.S. 36 to State Road 39 to U.S. 40 and back to S.R. 75.