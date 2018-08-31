× When was the hottest Labor Day in Indianapolis?

Labor day weekend has arrived and it’s hard to believe it’s already here. Where did our summer go?

September 1st marks the start of meteorological fall, which doesn’t end until November 30th. But many of us would like to hold onto the steamy summer air for a little while longer. Labor Day weekend’s temperatures can vary sharply from year to year. The calendar date might not always be the same, but we did some digging, attempting to find which Labor Day was the hottest.

Dating back 55 years, only four occasions have each day (Saturday, Sunday and Monday) of a Labor Day weekend topped 90-degrees, most recently in 2015.

Since 1963 has Labor Day reached 90-degrees only 9 times. The hottest was 96-degrees on September 7th, 1964.

You might ask then, when was the coolest? We only reached a high of 63-degrees on September 5th in 1994.