× Becoming hot and humid for the holiday weekend

We are kicking off the holiday weekend warm and humid! Temperatures and dew points dropped into the upper 60s this Saturday morning! It was quiet for several counties under a partly cloudy sky. However, a few showers and thunderstorms fired up around 6 AM.

There is going to be a low chance for showers or thunderstorm this morning with a better chance for thunderstorms this afternoon. The activity will be widely scattered in nature across the area.

Highs will rebound into the upper 80s this afternoon with dew points staying in the 70s. The combination will result in uncomfortably warm weather! The heat indices will peak into the mid-90s this afternoon!

Once we lose the heat of the day, rain chances will begin to decline. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with a low near 70 degrees.

We are warming up for the holiday weekend! Highs will rise into the lower 90s on Labor Day with several 90-degree days in the forecast next week. Heat indices will climb near 100 degrees with our unseasonably warm stretch! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive by Thursday afternoon.