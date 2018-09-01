× Hot and humid to open September; relief comes late week

Welcome to the 1st day of September. Big changes come this month, especially in the average temperature. Today, the average maximum temperature sits at 83°. By the end of the month, we will shave off 11° from our average high, with September 30th coming in at a cooler, 72°. Furthermore, we’ll lose an hour and 15 minutes of daylight over the course of the month.

Tomorrow won’t feel much like early September. It will be hot and humid with highs near 90°.

A few of us could get some brief relief from the heat with the chance for a few isolated afternoon storms. However, rain chances are very limited and most of us remain dry.

The heat sticks with into early next week. Heat indices soar into the mid and upper 90’s. A frontal passage on Friday will bring drier air to Central Indiana and cool temperatures to more comfortable, yet, still above average conditions.

Most of the week remains dry but we can’t rule out daily chances for an isolated shower, during peak heating of the afternoon, Sunday through Wednesday.