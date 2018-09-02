× Brown County family aims to help community after losing son to an overdose

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – A father and mother in Brown County say they are choosing to take action after losing their son to an overdose. They are now opening up about how they want to spread hope in a place once defined by grief.

On Saturday, dozens of people gathered at the place Cory and Michelle Joy once called home. The property was the backdrop to a painful day for this family.

The Joy’s son did not wake up on Saturday of Labor Day Weekend last year. He overdosed on heroin.

“It rocked our world,” said Cory Joy, who is a pastor.

The profound loss inspired this couple to find a way to provide help to others in the community who might be struggling with addiction.

“[Our son] had a hard time reaching out for help because he felt so much shame,” Michelle Joy said. “I was like we have to do something. This has to stop.”

So, they used the experience as motivation to help others. On the anniversary of their son’s death, they hosted “Hopefest” at the same place where he passed.

“We don’t want any other families to have to go through what we’ve gone through the last year,” Michelle Joy said.

Their goal is to turn the property into The Launch House, a place where people addicted to drugs can turn to for guidance and resources.

“We’re going to look at them as just a broken person who needs help, not somebody who is bad,’ Michelle Joy said. “No shame, no judgement. We want them to feel love as soon as they walk in the door.”

To learn how to get involved with the Joy’s Do Something ministry and The Launch House, click here.