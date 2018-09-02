× Colts add DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, S Corey Moore via waivers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts continued to re-shape their roster Sunday by being awarded two players off waivers.

A day after paring the roster from 90 to 53, the team added defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, who had been waived by New Orleans, and safety Corey Moore, who had been waived by Houston.

There was no immediate announcement by the Colts which players were removed from their cut-day roster of 53 to make room for the additions.

Muhammad and Moore fit the personnel template being used by general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich. Each is young with upside.

Muhammad, 23, was a 2017 sixth-round pick of the Saints who appeared in just four games as a rookie.

Moore, 25, appeared in 31 games with 11 starts during his four-year stint with the Texans. He had 33 tackles and four passes defended.

This story will be updated.

