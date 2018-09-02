× Hamilton Southeastern Schools issue statement regarding student in blackface

FISHERS, Ind. – Hamilton Southeastern Schools have addressed a social media post circulating of what appears to be a student in blackface.

The original post has been shared more than 10,000 times on Facebook and has produced over 2,000 comments.

The author of the post alleges that a Fishers High School student was making fun of an African-American baby after getting into a dispute with the baby’s mother.

The district issued the following statement:

“We are aware of the recent social media activities involving students. At this time, we do not know all of the facts of this incident, but we take all reports of harassment and discrimination very seriously. We do not condone such behavior by any member of our school community. The use of racially-offensive language or behavior in our schools by anyone does not reflect our values as a district and will not be tolerated.”

