INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday morning on the west side.

Just after 3:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Cheshire Rd. near I-465.

A 42-year-old woman was shot twice and transported to Eskenazi in critical condition.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.