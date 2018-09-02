× Indiana veteran searching for stolen moving trailer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Army veteran from Lafayette is asking for help after a trailer with all of his belongings inside was stolen. Caleb Creech was on his way to Alabama with his father when they stopped in Indianapolis for the night. They said the truck and trailer they parked in the driveway Saturday night was gone when they woke up Sunday.

Creech just met his father Bobby Tucker in December. They were ready to start a new life together. Creech packed up everything he owned in Lafeyette into that truck and trailer.

26-year-old Creech said now everything he owns fits inside one duffel bag. They said they locked the car and brought the keys inside their relative’s condo on the city’s southside. They believe someone stole the truck and trailer around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Tucker said the black truck has an orange stripe with a Harley Davidson sticker on the hood and the trailer says Boy Scout eagle on each side. Creech said they reported the theft to the police.

“Jeff had walked out there and says did Caleb take your truck somewhere and I said no and I really thought he was joking,” said Tucker.

Creech and Tucker found each other after the man who has raised Creech messaged Tucker’s sister on Facebook. They visited each other a few times until Creech decided to move to Alabama to get to know his family more.

“I’ve never had biologically any child so I thought and then I got that message and he has changed my life he really has,” Tucker said.

Creech was released from the Army last year. The father and son were ready to start a life together but then someone took more than just stuff from the veteran.

“Probably the most monetary worthless thing I have is a little frame. It’s a little Christmas card, the last thing I ever got from my great grandmother who was a big part of my life. It has a little pressed flower from her funeral,” Creech said.

He also lost a coin given to him from his commander and two motorcycles. It’s not the restart they hoped for and now they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you know anything, the family asks you to give Tucker a call. You can reach him at (334) 405-5978. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for Creech.