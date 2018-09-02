National recovery month kickoff paints canal purple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Indiana Addiction Issues Coalition will paint the downtown Indianapolis canal purple to kickoff National Recovery month.

It signals the beginning of National Recovery month and celebrates those who overcame addiction. The month is also meant to bring awareness to mental and substance abuse disorders.

The event begins with a motorcycle ride at 10 a.m. and then concludes at the downtown canal next to the 9/11 Memorial.

It is free and open to the public to attend. There will also be a rally with live music and lunch.

The canal will be colored purple around noon.