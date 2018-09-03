× 3 adults killed, 2 children airlifted after Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – A crash in Morgan County killed three adults and sent two children to the hospital, investigators say.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday near Baseline Road and Turkey Neck in Paragon. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department said the car came to a t-intersection and missed it, sending the car into a deep ravine.

Investigators believe the driver may have been unfamiliar with the intersection, leading to the crash.

Emergency crews had difficulty reaching the crash site. While they rescued two children quickly, it took hours for them to reach the adults and get them out.

The three adults were killed. The two children, ages 4 and 8, were airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

According to the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, the release of the victims’ identities is pending next-of-kin notification.