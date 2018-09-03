× 3 children taken to hospital after suffering from carbon monoxide exposure in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. – Beware the dangers of carbon monoxide.

That’s the message from a volunteer fire department in Parke County after three children were exposed to carbon monoxide over the weekend, reports WTHI.

According to the Bellemore Volunter Fire Department, emergency crews were called around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the main boat ramp at Raccoon State Recreation Area, where they found an unresponsive 10-year-old boy.

He wasn’t moving, but the boy was breathing, officials said. Two additional children also appeared to be suffering from carbon monoxide exposure. The children’s conditions improved after medical crews administered oxygen. All three were taken to Hendricks County Hospital for additional treatment and observation.

According to the fire department, carbon monoxide built up in the boat’s cabin due to what appeared to be an exhaust problem. Carbon monoxide levels were estimated at 500 ppm inside the cabin, a dangerously high level.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure become noticeable above 70 ppm. Sustained exposure to levels above 150 and 200 ppm can lead to disorientation, unconsciousness and death.

The fire department said the case serves as a reminder that carbon monoxide detectors should be installed in boat cabins and RVs.