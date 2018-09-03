× 7th hot stretch of the summer underway; relief comes late week!

Sunday’s high reached 90°, marking the 7th hot streak getting underway for the state of Indiana! This new run of 90’s should hold through Wednesday with only a daily, limited storm chance. Hottest of the week will peak on Wednesday with a high of 93°!

Eventually, a cool front will drop through on Thursday bringing us a better chance showers and storms for the state, along with a break in the 90° heat.

Heading into the weekend, a mix of clouds and sun will dominate the state with our best storm or spotty shower chances developing on Sunday. This could impact some tailgating for the Colts first regular season game against the Bengals, as well as, the Brickyard 400! Look for additional updates in the days ahead…