IMPD: 33-year-old man dead following shooting at northwest side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a fatal shooting tonight on the city’s northwest side.

Just after 10:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Falcon Creek Way and the Falcon Creek Place Apartments.

IMPD confirms a 33-year-old man has died as a result of the shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

