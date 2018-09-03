× Police search for SUV involved in hit and run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are actively searching for a white SUV they say hit a motorcycle and ran.

It happened early Monday morning on Indy’s southeast side.

IMPD says the motorcycle was headed south on Southeastern Avenue. It was going around a turn near Sheridan Avenue when the SUV – headed in the opposite direction – missed the turn and jumped the median.

The SUV hit the back of the bike sending it into the grass and bushes.

Police say the SUV then drove away, but they aren’t sure which direction.

There were 2 people on the bike. A female passenger was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Her condition has since improved to fair.

Police say the SUV likely has front end damage on the driver’s side.