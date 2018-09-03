× RECIPE: Grilled Pulled Pork Burritos

Ingredients

5 lb pork butt (shoulder)

2 cups chicken stock

1/4 lb tomatillos, husked, rinsed, cut into 1/2″ inch wedges

1 bunch green onion, coarsely chopped

1 1/2 cups fresh cilantro with tender stems

6 cloves garlic, peeled

2 cups sour cream

Dash Your favorite Hot sauce

1 each Beer of your choice

1 dozen Tater tots

6 each Flour tortillas

*optional BBQ Rub

Salt and Pepper

Preparation

Season pork butt on all sides with Salt and Pepper and optional BBQ rub, if possible the day before.

When ready to cook, start the grill to smoke with the lid open until the fire is established (4 to 5 minutes). Set the temperature to 250 degrees F and preheat, lid closed, for 10 to 15 minutes.

Place pork butt on grill and cook until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F, about 4 hours.

Pull the pork and mix with your choice of hot sauce.

Place pork butt in a foil wrap. Just before closing foil, add 1/2 cup beer inside foil pack. Drink the rest.

Place the pork butt back into and grill and continue to cook until internal temperature reaches 204 degrees F, about 3 hours.

While pork is cooking, make the tomatillo salsa. In a food processor, puree the chicken stock, tomatillos, green onions, cilantro and garlic. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Place the tater tots on a baking sheet in grill to warm up.

When the pulled pork is done, assemble the burrito by wrapping pulled pork, tomatillo salsa, tots and sour cream in a tortilla.