RECIPE: Grilled Shrimp and Vegetable Skewers

Ingredients Vinaigrette

-Salt and Pepper ¼ cup Lemon juice (2 lemons)

2 TBS Sugar ¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 ½ pounds Jumbo Shrimp, peeled & deveined 3 tsp Fresh Thyme, minced

3 each Bell Peppers (1 Red, 1 Green, 1 Yellow) 1 each Garlic clove, minced

24 each Cremini Mushrooms, trimmed ½ tsp Salt

12 each Scallions, cut into 3-inch lengths ¼ tsp Dijon Mustard

2 TBS Vegetable Oil 1/8 tsp Pepper, fresh ground

Directions

FOR THE SHRIMP: Dissolve 2 tablespoons salt and sugar in 1 quart cold water in large container. Submerge shrimp in brine, cover, and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Remove shrimp from brine and pat dry with paper towels. Line large microwave-safe plate with double layer of paper towels. Spread the bell peppers skin side down in even layer on plate and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt. Microwave for 2 minutes. Transfer bell peppers, still on towels, to cutting board and let cool. Line second plate with double layer of paper towels. Spread mushrooms in even layer on plate and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt. Microwave for 3 minutes. Transfer mushrooms, still on towels, to cutting board and let cool. Lay 1 shrimp on cutting board and run 12-inch metal skewer through center. Thread mushroom onto skewer through sides of cap, pushing so it nestles tightly into curve of shrimp. Follow mushroom with 2 pieces scallion and 2 pieces bell pepper, skewering so vegetables and shrimp form even layer. Repeat until skewer is full. Brush each side of kebabs with oil and season with pepper.

5A. FOR A CHARCOAL GRILL: Open bottom vent completely. Light large chimney starter mounded with charcoal briquettes. When top coals are partially covered with ash, pour evenly over grill. Set cooking grate in place, cover, and open lid vent completely. Heat grill until hot, about 5 minutes.

5B. FOR A GAS GRILL: Turn all burners to high, cover, and heat grill until hot. Leave all burners on high.