Report says Indiana economy resembles Southern states

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A report by the Indiana Institute for Working Families says Indiana is no longer a Midwest powerhouse and now resembles the economies of Southern states.

The report called “The Status of Working Families in Indiana” blames lawmakers for policies like Right to Work, which bans union security agreements. They say the current minimum wage at $7.25 is not high enough.

The group says the median household incomes in Indiana in 2016 were lower than the rest of the Midwest and more in line with the south. Basic annual costs of living for a working Indiana family rose by 31.9 percent from 2009 to 2016 compared to median household incomes which only increased by 6.3 percent. Child care in Indiana is the most expensive out of any other Midwest state.

The report says seven in ten Hoosier jobs are projected to be considered “low-income” for a family of three by 2026.

The INCAA says the state could improve if it made a few changes like raising the state’s minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2026. The group also wants to see state lawmakers repeal “Right to Work” laws and bans on Collective Bargaining.

The Indiana Institute for Working Families is considered by some to be a left-leaning advocacy group.

If you would like to read the report click here.