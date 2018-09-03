Vandals use BB gun to shoot out more than a dozen cars windows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Vandals use a BB gun to shoot out more than a dozen cars windows.

The series of crimes took place on Indy’s east side overnight.

Police did take a pair of underage suspects into custody in connection to the shootings. While those suspects may have thought they were having fun, none of the victims are laughing.

Coming outside on Labor Day, only to find the back window of her car shattered and leaving her with an expensive cleanup job, made Rebecca Simon mad.

“I think it’s horrible,” said Rebecca Simon. “I’m pretty upset.”

Rebecca isn’t alone in her frustration. Just outside her home on Gladstone, five other neighbors also had their windows broken by a BB gun. Police reports shows more than 16 victims, stretching over just a few city blocks.

“You know it’s just ridiculous that people are so mean and have nothing else to do,” said Simon.

“My daughter called me and said someone shot your car. I was like, ‘What?’” said victim Delores Ford.

Deloras says the driver’s side window on her car was also destroyed, along with her daughter’s car window and her son’s, all on Chester avenue.

“It’s sad. it don’t make sense,” said Ford.

Two juveniles were detained in connection with the case and some of the victims say if they could talk to the young suspects, they would ask them a simple question about the vandalism spree.

“Why? What’s the purpose of hurting other people’s property and causing damage?” said Simon.